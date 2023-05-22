ECTOR COUNTY, TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – ECISD has three remaining graduation ceremonies remaining on its schedule for the week. However, there are a few do’s and don’ts that are in place for both students and families attending. There will be a clear bag policy enforced at Ratliff Stadium. Air horns, umbrellas, and fat head cut outs will also be prohibited from the event.
Here’s the schedule for the remaining graduations:
- New Tech Odessa will be Tuesday night at 7pm atthe Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
- Permian High School will be Thursday at 8:30pm at Ratliff Stadium
- Odessa High School will be Friday at 8:30pm at Ratliff Stadium.