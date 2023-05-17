PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In celebration of the Pecos High School Class of 2023, there will be a graduation parade on Friday, May 19th, starting at 6pm.

Seniors should plan to line up at Pecos City Hall at 5pm. The parade will start there and run down W. 3rd Street and up S. Eddy Street until it finishes at the Pecos High School baseball parking lot.

If you wish to participate, simply decorate your car and join the fun, but please note that ATVs, motorcycles, dirt bikes, or similar vehicles are not allowed in the parade.

For more information, or if you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Pecos City Hall at 432-445-2421.