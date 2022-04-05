MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -Grab your favorite book, it’s National Library Week! This week the Midland County Public Library is hosting a number of free events and offering resources to the community in celebration of the big week.

National Library Week is observed by the American Library Association and libraries across the globe. Libraries offer a number of resources to people living in the area like access to the internet for students and workers who don’t have access to it at home. The MCPL offers a tutoring resource called Brainfuse HelpNow which provides live tutoring 7 days a week from 2 pm-11 pm for school-age children and adults pursuing further education.

In addition to books, your local library offers resume workshops, tutoring classes, and additional educational programs. In a recent news release, the theme for National Library Week is “Connect with your Library” which allows the community to interact with librarians to get a better understanding of why this week is important.

You can find a list of events hosted by MCPL for National Library Week here.