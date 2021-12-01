Governor Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Edinburg, blasts democrat policies

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, a small restaurant in Edinburg held about 200 people who were there to support Gov. Greg Abbott as he campaigns for re-election.

“I got news for the socialists in Texas, we support our law enforcement, period,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott came in strong, stating that socialists are running for office and mentioned Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke and President Joe Biden.

“That Texas is a second amendment sanctuary state to prevent Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke from coming in and taking your guns,” said Abbott. “Joe Biden on these open border policies, I am for securing our border and enforcing rule law.”

Hot button issues Abbott touched on included:

Abortion Law

Second Amendment Rights

Border Security

Funding the Police

Creating more jobs

Turning the RGV red

Firing Nancy Pelosi

Abbott encouraged his supporters to continue to vote Republican to make changes in the White House, naming the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

“By voting for Republicans to the United States Congress, you will fire Nancy Pelosi,” said Abbott.”

Though Abbott has multiple opponents, he only named O’Rourke and stated that O’Rourke will bring border policy ‘worse’ than Joe Biden’s.

“With Beto O’Rourke supporting open border policies even worse than Joe Biden’s, is going to bring so many Hispanic voters to my side,” said Abbott.

Abbott said he has 45% of the Hispanic vote and is confident that he will earn 50% and turn the Rio Grande Valley red.

“Another thing that Hispanic communities believe in is what all families believe in is safe and secure communities, the defund police policies that Beto O’Rourke and others on the democratic side stand for would sow chaos in our communities and that’s the last thing people want to see,” said Abbott.

The governor stated the Hispanic communities had a realization over the past four years that they are actually Republicans.

“That is the Hispanic community in Texas realized that all along they are Republicans and they are going to vote like Republicans in this next election,” said Abbott.

Abbott left his supporters with the message that he will continue to make jobs for the state of Texas if he is re-elected.

Everyone in attendance at the University Draft House restaurant in Edinburg was able to take a photo with the governor.