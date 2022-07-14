ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the efforts of Texas law enforcement to stop the growing fentanyl crisis ravaging Texas and the nation at a press conference at the Department of Public Safety Region II Headquarters in Houston.

During his visit to the headquarters, the Abbott toured the DPS drug warehouse and crime lab and received a briefing from law enforcement officials on the fentanyl crisis and its devastating impacts on Texas communities.

Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, and DPS Crime Laboratory Chief Brady Mills and Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch.

“Fentanyl deaths affect Texans across all demographics,” said Huffman. “Parents should be aware of fentanyl and educate their children about the deadliness of this drug. The legislature increased penalties against fentanyl manufacturing and distribution last session, but we will look to increase penalties even further this upcoming legislative session as a result of this growing crisis.”







“Cartels along the border are exploiting the federal government’s open border policies to make money selling deadly fentanyl through counterfeit pills in the United States,” said McCraw. “Parents and grandparents should talk to their children about the risks of counterfeit pills.”

State and law enforcement officials also reminded Texans that they can play a significant role in stopping the spread of fentanyl and fentanyl-related deaths by educating their children about the deadliness of the drug and how it can be disguised in counterfeit prescription drugs.

DPS’ Houston crime lab has tested almost 13,700 lbs. of counterfeit drugs in the past 12 months and inventoried more than 85,000 seized drugs, including more than 9,700 deadly opioids like fentanyl. In Texas, almost 1,700 fentanyl-related deaths were reported in 2021 alone.

DPS crime laboratories provide expert forensic laboratory services, such as scientific analysis of seized street drugs, and are strategically located around the state for optimal access and support to the criminal justice community.

Highlighted actions include: