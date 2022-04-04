HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – In light of the wildfires across Texas and here locally, Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of Emergency Disaster signed Friday, April 1st for several counties including Howard County.

Recently, fires in Big Spring have caused several people to lose property and have become an issue with the current weather conditions and high winds.

According to the declaration from Governor Greg Abbott, the Proclamation of Disaster signed into order cited an imminent threat of widespread or sever damage, injury, or loss of life or property.

Today, Howard County officially declared an Emergency Disaster Proclamation, and the Howard County Commissioners Court plans to review and reasses conditions come April 11th to decide whether or not to re-issue the proclamation.

Howard County is under a burn ban and will remain so until further notice.