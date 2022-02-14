ODESSA, Texas — Today officially marks the start of early voting in this years primary elections. Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Odessa this afternoon in an effort to get people to get out to the polls.

“Get them to the ballot box to make sure that it is your voice and your values that will be heard on November the 8th and that starts with the primary elections,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Abbott stopped by The Copper Rose in downtown Odessa today, as part of his “Get The Vote Out” campaign. He made a stop in Austin earlier in the day in an attempt to encourage voters to cast their ballots before this years primary election.

Gov. Abbott added, “It takes more than you, it’s going to take your friends, you neighbors, your family members, everybody you know, If you have not yet voted, we need you to make sure that when you leave here today, you cross the street and go to the county courthouse and cast your vote.”

Early voting goes through February 25th and many voters in the area, like Rick Calloway, say voting early is important.

“I think that it’s very important for God’s people to get out and vote. I mean I think it makes a big difference to all of us. I think it’s very important for God’s people to get out and vote,” said Calloway.

Calloway is a lifelong Odessan and he wanted his community to know that every vote counts.

“I’m an oil field worker, I’ve been working in the oil field for a long time so I think that it is very important about our economy, you know, it depends on who we got in the office ya know. Just get out and vote, everybody go out and vote, including me,” mentioned Calloway.

Remember that early voting stops on February 25th and the Primary is on arch 1st.