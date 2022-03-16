PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The price for a barrel of oil fell below $100 for the first time since the beginning of March.

Some may agree that oil prices are still on the high side.

How long will these high energy prices last?

A report from the U.S. Department of Energy could provide a snapshot of the price of energy.

It’s called the Short-Term Energy Outlook.

The document is generated with analysis from market conditions.

The data are used to make forecasts in energy supply, prices, and consumption.

At least for the short-term, prices for gas and oil will remain high.

Much of the numbers in the report depend on the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Click here to read the report in full.