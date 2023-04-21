PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Car accidents happen all the time in the Midland/Odessa area, especially when on Interstate 20. But what do you do after you’ve been in an accident? How do you prevent yourself from being in another one?

TxDOT suggests these tips:

Slow down and drive according to road conditions.

Drive friendly, yielding to other drivers and being courteous.

Maintain a safe following distance.

Look both ways before entering an intersection.

Signal every turn and lane change.

Stop at red lights and stop signs.

Most importantly, don’t drive if you’ve been drinking!

If you have gotten into a crash, check to see if people are hurt and tend to them first.

Then move your car out of the roadway so you can exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers, vehicle license plate numbers, insurance information, and driver’s license information safely. Be sure to note the location of the crash and get the contact information of witnesses.

If vehicles cannot be moved, TxDOT suggests setting up flares or raising your hood to protect the scene.

Always call the police when:

An injury or fatality is involved

The vehicles cannot be moved

You suspect one of the drivers is intoxicated

One of the drivers has no insurance

One of the drivers leaves the scene

If you are in an accident and no one is hurt, don’t wait for police before moving your vehicle. If you can drive the vehicle, law requires you to move it out of traffic flow.

If there is damage to the vehicle, stop and exchange information. If someone is hurt, render aid and tell law enforcement.

If you hit an unattended vehicle, find the driver or write your name and contact info on a note, explaining what happened. You must also include the owner’s name and address if the vehicle you are driving doesn’t belong to you.