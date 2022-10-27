MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160.

But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life.

The Toyota Avalon Lisa’s daughter was driving is barely recognizable in the photo she posted, and many commenters on Facebook say it’s a miracle she survived.

Right now, Lisa’s on a quest to identify the people in the photo that are standing near the crash who stopped to help, so she can give them a proper thank you.

She also says her daughter wants to thank those individuals and considers all of them heroes.

If you recognize anybody in the photo, Lisa would like you to have them contact her on Facebook and you can find her page right here.