Going once…going twice…MISD to auction Lee memorabilia

Online auction open now

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- LHS parents, staff, alumni and community members have the opportunity, starting today, to bid on Lee-branded items.

As part of the renaming process, some items were unable to be modified with the new Legacy High brand. Now, Midland ISD is making these items available to the community for purchase, with net proceeds from the sale going back to the campus.

The auction will be conducted by Rene Bates Auctioneers.





Items to be auctioned include nearly 400 pieces of clothing, sports uniforms, furniture, memorabilia, and other collectibles that include the old “Lee” logo or similar variation of the name “Lee.” The entire collection to be auctioned off may be seen here.

Those wishing to see or bid on available items must register at renebates.com. The auction is available online only and ends at 9 a.m. on October 21. Items will go to the bidder with the highest bid at the time of closing.