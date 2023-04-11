MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A fundraiser aimed at helping the family of a Midland teen shot and killed Monday has identified the victim as 16-year-old Ethan Nathaniel Aragon Estrada.

According to a news release, around 5:30 p.m. on April 10, officers were called to 3417 N Midland Drive, Northridge Court Apartments, after shots were fired in the area. At the scene, officers found the teen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Estrada’s aunt described him as “full of life” and said he was “adored” by the six siblings he left behind. “We would like everyone to please keep us all in prayers during this difficult time,” she wrote.

Now, Estrada’s family needs help to cover the unexpected costs associated with a funeral. If you’d like to help, you’ll find the fundraiser here.