MIDLAND COUNTY (KMID/KPEJ)- The I-20 Wildlife Preserve & Jenna Welch Nature Center is a 100-acre wildlife preserve with an 86-acre urban playa lake habitat.

A playa lake is an ephemeral wetland found across the high plains, featuring shallow, clay-lined basins that are a primary source of recharge for the Ogalla aquifer.

There is a primary walking trail which is a little over a mile, looping around the playa lake. There are also many other areas to explore, like the butterfly garden and outdoor classroom.

There is no entrance fee for the preserve, but donations are appreciated. It is simply requested that guests please leave the preserve cleaner than you found it.

Plenty of water, sturdy shoes, and comfortable attire that is appropriate for the weather is strongly encouraged.

Service animals are welcome, but please leave pets at home for the safety of visitors, wildlife, and your pets.

The preserve is open Tuesday through Sunday.

During the summer, the preserve is open from 8am to 8pm.

During the winter, the preserve is open from 8am to 5:30pm.

Summer hours typically start near the start of May.

No food or picnics are allowed.

No bikes or fishing is allowed.

It is requested that visitors plan to leave 15 minutes before closing as the gates are managed by dedicated volunteers.

You can learn more and apply to volunteer at the preserve on their website.