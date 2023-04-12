DELL CITY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 110 miles East of El Paso and 173 miles West of Odessa, Guadalupe Mountains National Park is great option for a weekend hike or camping trip.

Among the mountains, there is Guadalupe Peak, the tallest point in Texas, which towers 8,751 feet above sea level, and El Capitan, a 1,000-foot limestone cliff, and there is plenty more to see within the park.

Campgrounds offer primitive dry camping for both tents and RVs. There are also plenty of opportunities to go backpacking and birdwatching. However, other than restrooms and potable water, there are no other amenities.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park contains 86,416 acres in West Texas along with 80 miles of hiking trails, ranging in difficulty from easy nature walks to strenuous all-day hikes. Pets are prohibited on most trails in the park.

The Guadalupe Mountains are part of a mostly buried U-shaped fossil reef complex, known as the Capitan Complex, the longest of which extends northeast from the National Park almost to the city of Carlsbad, New Mexico. That is a distance of nearly 40 miles.

The entry fee to the park is $10 for ages 16 and older. This admits one person for up to a week.

Hours vary based on the district of the park, these times can be found on their website. They are also closed on some holidays.

Visitors should plan ahead though, as there is no gas available for 35 miles in either direction from the visitor center.

Fore more information, please visit the Guadalupe Mountains National Park’s website.