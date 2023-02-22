MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Higher Orbits team and featured retired NASA Astronaut Wendy Lawrence will be kicking off the Midland 2023 Series.

This marks the fourth Go for Launch! Midland program within the Midland Independent School District.

This hands-on program of Higher Orbits spotlights the wonders of spaceflight and space exploration to provide students across the country the opportunity to develop and strengthen their skills in STEM, teamwork, communication, research design, and leadership. While focusing on spaceflight, Go for Launch! students will work alongside a featured astronaut at each event to learn and develop important skills that can be applied in any professional field.

Open to grades 8-12, Go for Launch! Midland will be held March 2-3 at the Goddard Junior High School.

Interested students can learn more and register online here.

This event is made possible thanks to the generosity of the Midland Development Corporation, Midland Independent School District, and Chevron.