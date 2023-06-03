MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Higher Orbits team will be featuring retired NASA Astronaut Mike Foreman at the upcoming “Go For Launch! Midland” event this June. This marks the second of Midland’s 2023 Series and fifth overall in the Midland Independent School District.

“Thanks to the support of the Midland Development Corporation and Chevron, we are able to provide a world class, once in a lifetime opportunity for students to learn and work together with Ms. Michelle Lucas and her staff, including the astronauts that bring their unique experience alive for our students,” said Jeff Horner, Executive Director-Career and Technical Education of Midland Independent School District.

At the “Go For Launch! Midland” event this past March, the winning student experiment of the previous Midland Series was announced. The winning team, “TARS,” will have their experiment on snails flown to the International Space Station later this year.

“Space Inspires! Higher Orbits is thrilled to be back in Midland for another stellar program. The Midland 2023 Series will result in another out of this world winning team that will have their experiment flown into space. It is truly exciting and we are grateful to work in the Midland community thanks to the continued support of Midland Development Corporation, Midland ISD, and Chevron.” said Michelle Lucas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Higher Orbits.

The hands-on program, by Higher Orbits, spotlights spaceflight and exploration to provide students across the country with the opportunity to develop and strengthen their skills in STEM, teamwork, communication, research design, and leadership. While focusing on spaceflight, students will work alongside a featured astronaut at each event to learn and develop important skills that can be applied to any professional field.

Open to all students, “Go For Launch! Midland” will be from June 12th through June 13th at Goddard Junior High School. Students who are interested can register on the Higher Orbits website.