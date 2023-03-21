ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On March 25th, the City of Odessa will be hosting the “Take Me Fishing!” event at Comanche Trail Pond.

10am – Registration/Check in

11am-11:15am – Angler Education taught by Texas Parks and Wildlife

11:15am-1pm – Open Fishing

1pm-2pm – Casting Games

2pm – Awards Presentation

Roadside Burgers and Wings will be there if you would like to buy your family lunch.

This event is free and open to the public of all ages, just don’t forget to bring your own pole.

Fishing poles, hooks, weights, and bait will be available, while supplies last.

Prizes will be up for grabs for each of the events.