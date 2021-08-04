Global energy firm producing most of their green energy in the Permian Basin

A man enjoys the sunrise on the Drachenberg over Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Temperatures of up to 38 degrees are expected in the German capital. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Enel Energy is known for being one of the largest private operators of renewable energy worldwide.

With a major presence around the globe, they’ve also made an impact here in the Permian Basin. Especially, when it comes to producing renewable energy.

Heath Herje, Senior Development Director at Enel Green Power, says they are working on projects here in the Permian Basin.

“We’re developing around 10 gigawatts of renewables in Texas alone,” said Herje. We have a 500-megawatt solar facility, which will soon be paired with battery storage.”

The company isn’t just stopping when it comes to solar energy. Their work is in other areas, too.

“We have around 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind projects in the Permian Basin area,” Herje explained.

Despite their international presence, Enel Green Energy is producing more renewable energy locally than in any other part of the country. Something that’ll benefit the local economy.

“The Road Runner project will produce approximately $16 million of tax revenue for the local communities,” Herje added.

The company has also provided some jobs to West Texas.

“We had around 800 construction jobs for both our Highlands project down in the Permian and the Road Runner facility,” said Herje. “The Road Runner project itself will operate with about eight to 10 employees in the end.”