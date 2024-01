MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound right main lane near the Cotton Flat bridge site.

According to a release by TxDOT, construction teams will be installing glare screens for nighttime driving on Wednesday, January 17th from 9pm until midnight.

Drivers are being asked to watch for slow moving traffic and construction vehicles in the area, expect delays, and use an alternate route if possible.