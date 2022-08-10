MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For more than 2 decades, the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest have honored more than 350 women that distinguish themselves as leaders in the community through their contributions and dedication to the Girl Scout mission.

From 6 pm to 11 pm, on August 13th at the Petroleum Club of Midland, several women are being recognized for their dedication and service to Girl Scouts. In its 30th year, the 2022 Women of Distinction will honor the following community members:

Cathy Eastham, the owner of Cathy Eastham’s Fine Jewelry, Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, the Executive Director of Senior Life Midland, Elaine Magruder, the President of Andector Exploration Company and Managing Partner Cowden Lazy H Ranch, LLC, and Judy Rankin – LPGA Hall of Fame golfer and golf broadcaster.

In a recent news release, the proceeds from this event help fund Girl Scouts programming including the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE), to improve its 4 priority program areas:

Financial Literacy, Healthy Living, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), and Outdoor Leadership, and support different Girl Scout activities and programs for Girl Scouts throughout West Texas.

Sponsors of the event include:

-Gold Sponsors Rosalind Redfern Grover, Abell-Hanger Foundation, and Sewell Family of Dealerships;

-Silver Sponsors Conoco Phillips, Elaine Magruder, Fasken Oil & Ranch, Henry Resources, Cathy Eastham, and Rodney Robinson; and our Friends Morales & Maes Financial Services, Inc.

The deadline to register has since passed, for more information about the event click here.