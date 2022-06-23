MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Gifts of Hope is hosting its 2nd annual Keys for Hope Shoot and Soiree fundraiser this Friday, June 24th, to raise money in honor of cancer patients and their families. The event organizers say there will be a Team Clay shoot in the morning at Midland Shooters Association and a Summer’s Eve Soiree at the Petroleum Club of Midland.

In a recent news release, the soiree is set to begin at 6 pm at the Petroleum Club of Midland. Guests can expect a silent auction, seated dinner, and a special program of live entertainment provided by the Royal Dukes Band from San Antonio, TX. Gifts of Hope will be revealing and introducing its new logo and branding for the first time at the fundraiser Friday evening.

Registration to attend the event is still open. You can register for the Keys for Hope Shoot and Soiree here.