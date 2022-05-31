MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual worldwide Celebration of Life held on the first Sunday in June.

People around the world are coming together on Sunday, June 5 to acknowledge these cancer survivors, and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship, as part of the 35th annual National Cancer Survivors Day®. Hundreds of cities across the U.S. and abroad will hold celebrations on this day to acknowledge the cancer survivors in their community, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and – most importantly – to celebrate life.

Gifts of Hope in Midland will be hosting the National Cancer Survivor Day from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5th at the Hope House located at 2006 W. Tennessee to recognize cancer survivors, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face, and celebrate life.

The event will include a local cancer survivor speaker, Mallany Gray, as well as complimentary refreshments donated from various businesses. Each survivor will leave with a donated plant from Casa Verde nursery.

With nearly 17 million people living with and beyond cancer in the U.S. today – and more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide – everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer.

About Gifts of Hope:

Gifts of Hope is a local nonprofit organization serving cancer patients and their families offering support, free lodging, and financial assistance with various medical expenses. The mission of Gifts of Hope is to offer hope to the heart, soul, mind, and body of cancer patients in the Permian Basin. To learn more about Gifts of Hope, please visit www.giftsofhopetx.org.