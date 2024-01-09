MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Gifts of Hope, a local non-profit, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss plans for the new year. One of the things planned this year is to offer a new program: Survivorship 101.

“This program is gonna be a very intentional nine-week program, it’ll meet once a week,” said Executive Director Clint Dixon. “It’ll provide materials and resources for anybody who has completed treatment. We’ll help them understand and kind of unpack the feelings and thoughts and maybe some of the physical conditions that have happened through their treatment experience, and really just help them move from just surviving to actually thriving.”

The program hopes to also be a great way to introduce new people to Gifts of Hope’s support programs. Dixon says there will be no cost to those looking to participate.

This program comes from a partnership with Midland Health. Gifts of Hope also partnered with other local groups like the YMCA, hoping to be able to provide all the resources needed for cancer survivors and those dealing with cancer.