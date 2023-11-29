MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Sayuri Neveah Martinez was just 11 years old when she was killed in a hit and run crash on February 7, 2020. Sayuri was on her way to school when three teens driving a stolen vehicle crashed into her mother’s car; and incident that left the family mourning the loss of their “vibrant” child.

In the years since the tragic crash, Sayuri’s family has chosen to focus its grief on honoring the positive memories they have with their loved one.

“In the face of the challenges we’ve encountered over the last three years, our family steadfastly chooses to focus on the positive aspects of Sayuri’s life and the remarkable impact she had on those fortunate enough to know her,” her parents, Manuel and Norma Martinez said in a statement.

They described the 11-year-old as a “shining example of kindness and compassion” who loved to dance, sing, and create videos and was passionate about giving back to the community, even at such a young age.

“As an only child, Sayuri was deeply committed to giving back to the community. During the holidays, she volunteered with her grandparents, Joe and Mary Ann Rosales, at the local VFW, actively participating in their annual toy drives and selflessly assisting those in need,” Manuel and Norma said.

In the spirit of their daughter’s generosity, the family decided to hold a toy drive each year to keep Sayuri’s legacy alive.

The 4th Annual Gift of Giving Toy Drive will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on December 16 at the VFW post, located at 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, the very place Sayuri spent so much of her time pouring love into the community throughout her life.

The community is invited to help honor Sayuri’s memory and give back to those in need by donating a new or gently used toy. Cash donations will also be accepted and will be used to purchase toys that will then be given to area hospitals and organizations as well as to local children who might not have a Christmas otherwise.

The food will be plentiful, and attendees will be invited to participate in raffles and games as well.

“With your help alongside our community’s generosity, we will be able to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children in our community who are facing challenging circumstances during the holiday season. As we come together to celebrate the positive impact Sayuri had on our lives, we thank you in advance for contributing to the continued brightness she brought into our world. We too are immensely grateful for your support as we strive to make this event a success in Sayuri’s honor and for the benefit of those in need,” the family said.