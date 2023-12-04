BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights has begun, drawing more than 20,000 visitors every year and featuring giant lit poinsettias throughout Comanche Trail Park.

Free of admission, visitors can walk or drive through Comanche Trail to see the holiday lights now until Christmas Day.

The Festival also features other light up displays like giant candy canes, nutcrackers, and Christmas trees.

Big Spring was recently featured in Texas Highways’ article about the Festival of Lights event. You can read that article on their website here.