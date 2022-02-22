MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — The date today read 2-22-22 with it also landing on the second day of the week, Tuesday, and this was reasoning for many Midland couples to tie the knot! One local couple took part in this special day and even said their “I do’s” at the time of 2:22 making it a date and time either of them is sure to ever forget.

This date is special not only because it reads the same forward as it does backwards but also because it will read the same regardless of wherever you may be in the world no matter the date format a country uses.

Many also believe that the sequence of numbers and the repetition of the number 2 can represent balance, hope and creative endeavors as well as also presenting an opportunity for one to “level up” in your spiritual journey.