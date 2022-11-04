MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, the courts are always open for those wanting to get out and hit the ball around or play a match with friends and family.

The facility was founded on the idea that everyone should be given the opportunity to experience the game of tennis, regardless of physical, financial, or geographical barriers.

Monday through Saturday the tennis center offers multiple different leagues and clinics to get out there and enjoy the sport with others. Each of these are assisted by a coach to guide you along the way and provide helpful tips to perfect your technique.

They currently have 19 full size lighted courts, including eight pickleball courts, and a stadium.

However, there’s big plans to expand. The Bush Tennis Center will eventually be the second largest tennis center in the world with more than 60 courts both covered and indoor.

The facility is looking toward the future with work already underway to expand it’s clubhouse and pro-shop. Plans are also in place to build an all new A.C.E. athletic center which will include new indoor tennis and basketball courts, an AstroTurf playing field, and stadium seating.

For more on the Bush Tennis Center, visit their website here.