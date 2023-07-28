ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin Barber College is offering free haircuts to any student at the “Back to School Free Haircuts Day” event.

The 1st annual event will also be hosting a school supply drive, along with local vendors, and food trucks.

“Come out we’re gonna have everything possible to make the long wait hopefully the large crowd be comfortable we’ll have food and everything outside we’ll have drinks and everything, I sell drinks in here cool atmosphere you can come talk to these guys come talk to us I am a licensed barber so I will be cutting hair as well just come, who knows maybe you’ll find your barber maybe you’ll find your cosmo,” said Jay Hernandez, a manager with the Permian Basin Barber College.

The free haircuts and supply drive will be at the Permian Basin Barber College, at 911 N. Grandview, from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, July 30th.