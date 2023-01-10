MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland ISD has a new Superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Howard, who is no stranger to West Texas.

For the past month, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Howard as Superintendent.

The trustees voted 7-0 making Howard the next superintendent.

This comes after former MISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey was named the Fort Worth ISD Superintendent in August.



Howard was serving as Superintendent of Crane ISD at the time, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles including Deputy Superintendent and Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction for Ector County ISD. Last Tuesday, the 3rd was her first day on the job as official Superintendent of Midland ISD.

“Tuesday was my first day and I spent the morning out on campuses, visiting campuses and meeting principals, meeting teachers, staff, and then reacquainting with a lot of people that I already knew and then had the opportunity to go back to a high school I served at for six years as the principal,” said Dr. Howard.

She’s served as Principal of Lee High School from 2007 – 2013, and Principal of San Jacinto Junior High from 2004-07. Prior to that, she served as an Assistant Principal, Instructional Services Director and a teacher in the district.

She says she’s excited to see growth in the district she’s now in charge of.

“You know, one thing that I saw is a lot of people doing great work and people ready to do really good work and excited about the future. So that’s something I’m real proud of,” said Dr. Howard.

Howard received her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Texas San Antonio, her master’s in educational leadership from UTPB and her bachelor’s in education from Angelo State University.

She’s looking forward to making progress for Midland ISD families, staff and students.

“So my biggest goal in superintendent is to make MISD the best district that we can possibly be. I was in this district when we did really well, and that’s why I came to Midland in the first place. I think we have some real opportunities. We have we have to get all the right people in the right places. But I want our teachers and our employees to love working here.

I want them to feel good about the work that we’re doing and be proud of the work that we’re doing. And I want our students to walk away well equipped to be successful in whatever they choose to do,” said Dr. Howard.

She says she remembers hearing the spot was hers for the first time.

“Well, so it was late. It was late that Wednesday night, but it was very exciting to have an opportunity, the opportunity to come back to Midland, to a district that had invested in me that taught me so much early in my administrative career, being able to come back at such a pivotal, pivotal time. So much transition with the superintendency and leadership and and it just felt like the right time. So to get that call and that opportunity was something that I was very excited about and really appreciate the board giving me this opportunity,” said Dr. Howard.

Stephanie Howard will make the highest starting salary for a new Superintendent in Midland ISD history. Howard signed a contract that will pay her a base salary of $280,000, which is $5,000 more than her two predecessors and more than $118,800 greater than the salary she was being paid at Crane ISD.