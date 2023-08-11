ODESSA. TX – (KMID/KPEJ) A local BBQ restaurant opened in the Basin just last month and the hype has yet to die down.

From 2017-2019, Owner Brandon McPherson crafted his barbecue through pop-ups and catering within the area. While serving up the sizzle, McPherson also had a full-time job. Unexpectedly in 2019, he was laid off from his job but that would ignite his pursuit to prioritize BBQ full time.

Owner Brandon McPherson

In July 2023, Brantley Creek opened its brick-and-mortar doors and welcomed in the rush of locals, anxious to taste their specialty.

Ranked as the best BBQ in Odessa, their menu includes a plethora of items to choose from. In addition to their Texas Trinity favorite and 2lb Platter Pack, Brantley Creek also offers Brisket Nachos, Brisket Tacos and for cheese lovers, Brisket, Chips and Queso! The restaurant features delightful desserts such as Banana Pudding, Bread Pudding and 3 flavors of Cobbler!

Though McPherson’s restaurant has moved on up and in a new home, there is still catering available for your next event. All booking and contact information can be found on their website.

To their success, Texas Monthly ranked Brantley Creek in Texas’ top 25 best new and improved BBQ joints.

Since its opening, the restaurant has sold out of BBQ just about every day and the owner recommends showing up to the restaurant “45 minutes to an hour before opening.”

Located on Faudree Road in between Dollar General and Mighty Wash Car Wash , Brantley Creek is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. When BBQ has sold out, not to worry, there are plenty of smash burgers available!

To learn more about the restaurant and their menu items, visit their website.