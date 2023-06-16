ODESSA, Texas (KMID/ KPEJ) – A local group founded by Turkish-Americans is speaking out about the need to promote understanding of diverse cultures in the basin.

Our Ozzy Mora spoke to Peace Academy of West Texas members on how it’s going above and beyond to do just that.

Most recently, it was a natural disaster, more than 6 thousand miles away, that brought together generous Texans from different backgrounds.

The deadly earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in February changed the lives of thousands. It even affected those in a small yet thriving community in Odessa.

“My name is Gulcan Ozturkmen and I’m from Adiyaman, Turkey.”

Adiyaman is a city in Southeastern Turkey. It was one of the worst cities affected by the earthquakes.

“I felt horrible, I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t know how to support them, I was shocked,” said Ozturkmen.

Ozturkmen has called the basin home for the past eight years.

She said her brothers still live in Turkey and when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck their beloved home … she immediately tried to get a hold of them.

“My brother called me [and] he was crying he was kind of in a shock [and] he told me that the area he is living in all the buildings are collapsed and there is fire around,” said Ozturkmen.

Her mother also lives in Turkey, but during the time of the quake she was in Odessa visiting her.

“And I told my mom, ‘hey mom an earthquake happened in Turkey and my brothers they are homeless now,” she said.

No electricity and no running water in their hometown, she said her mother’s house was also damaged beyond repair.

“She was going to back to Turkey but because of the earthquake and my brothers told me don’t send her because she doesn’t have no house to go,” said Ozturkmen.

All that’s left is debris, a stairway and heartache, but Ozturkmen said she can still reminisce about her country with other Turkish people in the Permian Basin.

“Turkey is one of the best places to live,” said Ozturkmen.

It’s a place known worldwide for its beaches, culture, sunshine, food and overall hospitality.

Inside the Peace Academy of West Texas is a group of people that tell me they came to the United State like many for an opportunity.

“This is me … this is the Mediterranean sea,” showed Dr. Sebahattin Ziyanak.

Ozzy: “It’s beautiful.”

“It is beautiful you should have seen … we were seeing whales; sharks and we were seeing octopus,” said Dr. Ziyanak.

With only pictures to show which was once his life in turkey, Sociology Associate Professor at the University of Texas Permian Basin Dr. Ziyanak said he came to the U.S. in 2001 to follow his dreams of becoming an educator.

He said it wasn’t an easy adjustment.

“It was really difficult because the Turkish culture is really tight and [we] have close relationships and individuality is really far different than the USA, but I have very good communities and I try to promote my cultural background,” said Dr. Ziyanak.

Aside from teaching, Dr. Ziyanak is also a current board member for the Peace Academy of West Texas in Odessa.

“Our main mission is to promote cultural understanding and sharing … trying to build a bridge people can walk together,” he said.

He said the organization strives to establish a bridge between the Turkish and American cultures by providing educational, social services and much more.

“Because some of them have English barriers and some of them are legal people [that] work here but it would really be hard for them to find a job, accommodations [and] they need somebody else to help them that they can trust,” explained Dr. Ziyanak.

He said the nonprofit is volunteer based with 76 active volunteers that are very involved in all parts of the community. The group will also do whatever it takes to help when devastation hits.

Dr. Ziyanak said the group raised and donated thousands of dollars to deliver aid to those hurt by the earthquake.

“We also [are] helping the people [locally] and because we wanted to make sure that the person who was affected from the earthquake [received] that amount we are sending,” he said.

Ozturkmen who also volunteers with Peace Academy of West Texas told ABC Big 2 her brothers were one of the many they sent money to.

Ozzy: “so, where are you brothers now?”

“Right now, currently they are in their houses [and] building their houses little by little,” said Ozturkmen.

She said it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the group.

“I’m happy to be part of this group and we are serving these people and they impacted really good and made me a better person,“ said Ozturkmen.

Peace Academy of West Texas continues to support and donate to those impacted by the Turkey-Syria earthquake. They told ABC Big 2 they have been collaborating with other groups in the area to create meaningful shared experiences for all to enjoy in the Permian Basin.