ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -It’s that time of year again! The Gaven Norris Law Office and several local groups are hosting an annual back-to-school supply giveaway, just one month away from the 2022-2023 school year.

This year, 500 backpacks and school supplies are available for K-12 students. The event kicks off from 8 am to 11 am, on July 15th at 1000 W. Clements, Odessa, TX 79761. Organizers say that this is a drive-thru event and that guests can remain in their vehicles.

The Gaven Norris Law Firm in conjunction with the Omicron Epsilon Lamda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated has teamed up alongside the Bethlehem Baptist Church and their weekly food pantry to provide needy families with food and school supplies.

In a recent news release, eligible students are allowed one backpack and the child must be present to receive it along with the school supplies. Although the event has an end time, organizers say that the giveaway is open to students until all backpacks and supplies have been given away.

For more information contact: 432-279-0858; The Gaven Norris Law Office.