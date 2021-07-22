Gaven Norris Law Office to hold backpack giveaway Friday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Gaven Norris Law Office is hosting its 2nd Annual Back to School Drive Friday.

The law office is partnering with Bethlehem Baptist Church during their weekly food pantry to give away 350 backpacks loaded with school supplies to K-12 students.

For attorney Gaven Norris, giving back to the community is a calling.

“I’m a product of this community, born and raised, and so for a community that’s given so much to me, this is our opportunity to give back to another,” said attorney Gaven Norris.

The drive-thru event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. July 23 at 1000 W Clements.