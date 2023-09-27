GARDENDALE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Due to a leak in a major line, all customers on West County Road 58 and everything west of FM 1788 are being advised to boil their water before consumption until noon on Friday.

The Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation says children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria, the GGWSC says water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use or human consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Individuals may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

For any questions or concerns, please contact personnel with GGWSC at 660 E. Goldenrod or at 432-561-9255.

We will update this story when the boil water notice has been lifted or when there is further information.