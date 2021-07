MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ruben Medina-Pulido, 26, of Garden died following a deadly crash in Midland County.

Around 2:13 a.m. on June 20, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash on FM 1788, 10 miles southwest of Midland.

Investigators say Medina-Pulido was driving a 2012 Freightliner when he left the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled.

A passenger, Andres Bonilla, 30, of California, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.