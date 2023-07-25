GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one man dead last weekend.

According to a crash report, around 9:22 a.m. on July 23, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on CR 125, about four miles south of Garden City. Investigators said a Chrysler 300 was parked on the east shoulder of CR 125 when the driver of an approaching vehicle lost control and veered off the roadway. That vehicle, a GMC Sierra, struck the Chrysler and then hit a pedestrian that was standing nearby.

50-year-old Gonzalo Antonio Ramirez, of Garden City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was not injured.