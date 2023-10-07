ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews Police Department and the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office concluded an operation with other law enforcement agencies, investigating two game rooms on Saturday, October 5th at 11pm.

According to a post by ACSO, in coordination with the Violent Task Force, with members from Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, were investigating the Black Gold Game Room and the 1106 Game Room.

Investigation led to criminal cases being established on both businesses for charges of Gambling Promotion and Money Laundering. Officers and Deputies conducted search warrants at both locations.

Criminal charges are pending with the Andrews District Attorney’s Office. ACSO says the cases remain open at this time.