MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gaines County jailer was injured in an early morning crash outside of Midland. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the investigation into the four-vehicle crash is ongoing.

According to a preliminary crash report, around 7:00 a.m. on November 4, troopers responded to State Highway 349, about five miles north of Midland; at the scene, investigators found a Ford flatbed truck, a Toyota truck, a Peterbuilt truck with trailer, and a Gaines County Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a collision. Investigators said the Ford flatbed was heading northbound on SH 349, preparing to turn left onto a lease road, when it was struck from behind by the Toyota. As a result of that crash, tools from the Ford fell onto the roadway.

Troopers said the semi-truck was also heading northbound on SH 349 when it struck the debris in the roadway, resulting in a tire blowout. The blowout caused the semi-truck to veer into the southbound lanes, where it struck the Chevrolet, driven by a jailer with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office. The jailer was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and is said to be stable.