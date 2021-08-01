Fundraiser for critically-ill Midland infant

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Medical bills, gas, and other travel expenses have been adding up for the Printz family as they continue to travel to and from Dallas for baby Jeannie’s surgeries.

UPDATE: Grandmother speaks out about critically ill infant, community to host fundraiser for medical bills

This weekend Jeannie’s family hosted a fundraiser to help alleviate the costs of her medical expenses. We spoke with members of the Printz family and many say this journey has taken an emotional and physical toll on the family.

“Seeing Jeannie go through it …it hits home so being her godparents and being here to support her it means the world to me and my husband,” says Jeannie’s godmother. Jeannie’s father shared a few words about how this entire experience has been like for him and his wife.

“It’s been a pretty wild ride it’s gone from zero to a hundred really fast,” said Tyler Printz.

With the support from the community and local car clubs, the Printz family was able to raise more than $3,000 dollars at Jeannie’s fundraiser event.

For those who weren’t able to make it out to the fundraiser you still have a chance to make a donation to the Printz family through their Facebook page.