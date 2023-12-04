ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa has a long-standing commitment to the arts; that’s apparent in looking at all of the murals and commissioned pieces on display throughout Odessa.

However, last week, that commitment was called into question after the City Council repealed an ordinance, the Percentage for the Arts Program, which required that all capital improvement projects of $250,000 or more to set aside one percent of the funding of the project for commissioned artwork to be associated with said project.

“If our democracy is based off the Roman Empire, with the greatest art collections and curation of art and public art, during their time, then why aren’t we embracing that,” said Kevin Dawson, with Maybe in Midland-Odessa.

Since 2020, five projects have been funded through this ordinance: Fire Stations #6 and #9, the new Animal Control Facility, the Odessa Police Department Training Facility, and the Family Wellness Clinic. Combined, these projects total $215,000, representing 0.00214% of the total $93,000,000 from the certificates of obligation that funded these construction projects.

Other outspoken Odessans also criticized the move, however, Odessa Arts Executive Director, Randy Ham said those kinds of decisions are to be expected as leadership changes.

“I think the city’s priorities have shifted over the last couple of years and I think that’s appropriate with any new administration,” Ham said.

Councilman Mark Matta said, the decision doesn’t mean what some people might think.

“By repealing this ordinance, it by no means we’re going to defund Odessa Arts,” Matta said. “So, this is in no way saying the City is against the arts. We know that it brings value to our city, but we also can’t in good faith put over $2 million dollars of money into art sculptures, we have many more needs that are a little bit more important.”

However, without this money, Dawson, who works closely with local developers says, the arts program in the city is going to suffer.

“The Odessa Council of the Arts has been a great leader in curating and being a leader in bringing great art into our community. Whether that’s the spire or the mural or working with private developers that say hey, we see the city investing in this, we want to as well,” Dawson said.

And Ham agreed, the decision made by the City will put a dent in the number of new art projects you’ll see across Odessa.

“By repealing the percentage for the arts ordinance, it removes the funding mechanism for public art on city property. What it does is make it a little more difficult for funding on certain projects.”

However, Matta said the City will still be giving money to support local projects.

“They are still going to be receiving over $500,000 from the city through the Hotel/Motel Tax. They’re still getting that and we’re still backing them 100% and all of their programs and events. We’re just not gonna do this ordinance that passed in 2019,” Matta said.

Hotel Occupancy tax comes from people’s hotel bells when they stay in a hotel or motel in the area. The City collects that money and distributes it to local organizations, with Odessa Arts getting a chunk of that money.

“I know that the Arts Council generate a significant amount of economic activity I think its about $6 million dollars a year towards the local economy,” Dawson said.

“Odessa Arts is huge on that, they bring in a lot of tourism which is great, so they get a big chunk…we’re happy to give that money because we know the value that it does bring to our city. So, as a City we do this averaging about $500,000 dollars a year that we give them and that is money that we feel is well-spent,” Matta said.

While Matta agreed that the City has seen its fair share of benefits under the recently repealed ordinance, he said, the money just needs to used for other purposes.

“That is money that is in the general fund, the money can be allocated to different projects. It can be allocated to road projects, it can be allocated to water and sewer projects, it can be allocated to a number and variety of things, so it is definitely going to be used for some of the projects for our infrastructure needs,” said Matta.

Matta cited the hefty price tag associated with a much-needed water treatment facility for the council’s decision. The $95 million dollar project would have earmarked more than $900,000 for artwork.

“We just couldn’t see it feasible to put almost one million dollars’ worth of art at the water treatment plant and we have other projects that are coming that are going to have that price tag too. So, we have to be able to use that money more wisely,” Matta said.

However, Ham said Odessa Arts could have come up with a design at a much more reasonable price.

“The water treatment plant…I think we could have found something for the water treatment plant that would have been a little more in line with the budget for previous art pieces. I think we could have come up with something that would have benefitted the City as well as the community, but I understand that is a shocking price tag for anybody,” Ham said.

Despite that, both Ham and Matta said you’ll still see some incredible pieces on display across the City.

“We have an open line of communication between Odessa Arts and the City and always have since even before my time here, the City keeps us informed and vice versa and it wasn’t a surprise and I appreciate the City Council took the time to talk to us before it happened,” Ham said.

“Yes, we know there are some that are going to be upset about it but it in no way means are we defunding the arts, we’re just having to reallocate that money to a more useful way of being used for the city,” Matta said.