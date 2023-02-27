MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Girl Scouts will be joining Keep Midland Beautiful to celebrate a successful cookie season and participate in a community project.

While there, the Girl Scouts will be learning about “Love Knots” (a girl scout gold award project), participating in a cleanup of Grafa Park, hear about their Adopt a Spot, and play at the park.

There will also be giveaways at this outdoor event.

This event will be on Saturday, March 4th from 10am to 11:30am at Grafa Park.

Look for the red balloon at Midkiff Road and Ma Mar Avenue.