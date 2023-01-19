MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This week the Midland Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 State of Oil and Gas luncheon to review some of the biggest topics throughout the industry heading into the new year.

“The biggest things we’re watching are takeaway capacity and really what we think the basin will do going forward by being able to increase production from here,” said keynote speaker Richard Dealy.

A big topic of discussion was the continued demand the Permian Basin is seeing. On the flip side, Dealy says supply could be limited.

“There’s a lot of evidence that demand is going to continue to grow, but I also think supply could shrink with what’s happening overseas in Russia and the supply not being there to meet that demand growth. We have very little spare capacity.”

When talking about how a possible recession could impact the Basin, Dealy remained optimistic.

“Production is still going to grow and barrel counts will increase in 2023. That in my mind is going to ease that inflationary pressure. In order to accomplish that we are going to need more jobs and more rigs.”

Dealy went on to say, “The Permian Basin will be fairly insulated from a recession should we enter one, not to say we won’t have pressures, but economic growth is happening and that will keep us afloat.”

In Dealy’s final remarks, he explained to the crowd that he believes most oil and gas companies have done their planning for 2023 and are prepared for what the year has in store.

His advice to them was to continue what they’re doing, the world needs that oil and we are the place to do it.