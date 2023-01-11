MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. was arrested on January 10.

Both men, along with 29-year-old Jorgan Pierre Golden stand accused of the December 17 murder of Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims. Another victim, Deondrick Sims, also drove himself to a Midland hospital with gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting.

At the hospital, Deondrick told investigators that he and Saddler and Decamren were inside the apartment when someone knocked on the door. When they opened the door, Deondrick said the men on the other side began shooting. While speaking with investigators, Deondrick said one of the suspects, later identified as Love, was shot by accident by another suspect in a hoodie and ski mask.

Love later drove himself to a hospital in Odessa but refused to tell investigators how he was injured. He was later transferred to a Lubbock hospital for injuries he sustained that night; while hospitalized, a Lubbock judge signed a warrant to collect DNA evidence. Love was later released from the hospital and both Love and Jackson have been at large since.

MPD said the investigation is on-going pending additional charges.