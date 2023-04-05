ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly ran from police and tried to hide on the roof of a home on Sunnygrove Drive. Nathan Fox, 40, is facing multiple charges, including drug possession and evading arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 4, officers received information that a wanted man, identified as Fox, was spotted driving a blue Ford truck eastbound on Highway 80. Officers and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety spotted the vehicle near JBS Parkway and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Fox reportedly refused to pull over and sped away.

During a brief pursuit, officers said Fox’s truck became stuck in a ditch on Sunnygrove Drive. Fox ran from his vehicle and was later taken into custody after he was spotted on the roof of a home in the neighborhood. Once in custody, investigators said they discovered Fox with 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 11 grams of various prescription narcotics in an unmarked bottle.

Further, during a search of Fox’s vehicle, officers said they found body armor plates, equipment Fox, a convicted felon, isn’t allowed by law to own. Fox reportedly said he found the body armor in a dumpster.

Fox was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and booked on at least 10 charges, two out of Midland County. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon on bonds totaling $276,500.