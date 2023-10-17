ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man wanted by the Odessa Police Department on several outstanding warrants, including felony stalking, has been arrested. Aymen Al Daraji, has been charged with three counts of Criminal Mischief, two counts of Stalking, three counts of Harassment, and Violation of a Protective Order.

Al Daraji was taken into custody just one day after OPD appealed to the community to help locate the wanted fugitive.

We’ve requested court records to learn more about the charges Al Daraji is facing and the crimes in which he’s been accused. However, previous reports show that he’s been accused multiple times of stalking his estranged wife.

According to an OPD report, in May, officers were called to a home on Keystone Drive after a known suspect reportedly slashed tires on several vehicles. One of the victims said she recognized the suspect as Al Daraji, her husband from whom she was estranged and divorcing. Investigators said Al Daraji was caught on camera and license plate readers in the area confirmed his vehicle was in the area when the tires were damaged.

Then, on July 21, officers were again contacted by the victim in the criminal mischief case. This time, the woman said that Al Daraji had been stalking and harassing her. Officers said that on July 12 Al Daraji called 911 and asked for a welfare check and claimed that the child he shared with the victim was being “trafficked”. When officers checked on the child and discovered that she was fine, Al Daraji admitted that he was “tired” of his estranged wife not answering his calls. Al Daraji also allegedly sent the victim numerous “derogatory, embarrassing, and alarming” messages, the report stated.

Al Daraji was arrested on July 30 in connection with those allegations and released on bond several days later. Since that July arrest, jail records show he was arrested again on August 23, after he was accused of stalking and violating a protective order.

Al Daraji remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $95,000 bond.