PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A federal jury convicted a Fort Stockton man this week of one count of endangerment of a child after he and his nine-year-old daughter went missing earlier this year. On February 5 Big Bend National Park Rangers found an abandoned vehicle belonging to Hector Flores Jr., 48, located in a very remote part of Big Bend National Park about 20 miles from the Mexican border.

Authorities were concerned because birth certificates for Flores and his daughter were found in the abandoned truck in an area of the park that offers no food, water, or shelter. In addition, the weather from January 28 to February 13 included subfreezing temperatures and heavy rains.

On February 14, Mexican authorities located Flores and his daughter in Mexico and detained Flores. His daughter was returned to the U.S. where she reported to authorities that she had not eaten in four days.

Flores later reportedly told investigators he though the apocalypse was coming and that he had his daughter had gotten lost.

Flores has not yet been sentenced.