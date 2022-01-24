ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A Fort Stockton man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of two women following a weekend crash in Ector County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety around 11:50 p.m. on January 22, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle crash on FM 3472 just east of the Odessa city limits. At the scene troopers found a 2017 Dodge Charger, driven by Enrique Enriquez, 39, of Fort Stockton and a 2014 Dodge Charger involved in a head-on crash.

Investigators said Enriquez was traveling west on FM 3472 when he drifted into the eastbound lane and hit the other car.

His passenger, Jeannie Marie Corralez, 40, of Fort Stockton, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she later died. The driver of the 2014 Charger, identified as Mia Jocelyn Hermosillo, 21, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene. Enriquez was taken to MCH with serious injuries.

According to a news release, investigators found evidence that Enriquez was intoxicated at the tome of the crash. Toxicology results are pending and the crash remains under investigation. Enriquez remains in the hospital and is listed in serious condition.