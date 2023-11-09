FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fort Stockton Police Department is currently investigating gunshots in the 400 block of West Division Street.

According to a post, at about 6:07pm on Wednesday, November 8th, FSPD, Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers responded to reports of gunshots around the 400 block of West Division Street.

After arriving, officers located a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the Pecos County Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

FSPD says the suspect has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.