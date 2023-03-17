MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Eighth grader Adriel Bustamante is wrapping up his spring break in small town Monahans; the teen spent the week performing for the community in hopes of raising a few dollars to help pay for a new saxophone, an instrument that he’s played for the last three and a half years.

“I like jazz…that’s what made me want to play the saxophone and I want to raise money for a Tenor Sax…it’s not a beginner’s instrument, when you hear it, you’ll notice the difference,” Bustamante said.

The teen hoped to raise about $2,500 to help pay for the coveted instrument and the Monahans community showed up this week in a big way and helped him surpass that goal.

“I raised $300 the first day…even the mayor noticed and came out,” the musical teen said.

In one week, Bustamante said he raised $3,500. He even had two people from the community donate some instruments to help him realize his dreams.

“Just overwhelming support. It makes me feel blessed. It feels good to have a community behind you that will support you…I really love the sax and I’m going to keep playing till I die,” Bustamante said.

The teen’s mother, Maritza Lujan said, “I’m very proud of him…when he was in fifth grade, he came home and said ‘Mom, I’m gonna play the saxophone’…and he just took off.”

Bustamante said he will use the extra money he raised to buy speakers and a laptop so that he can edit his music.