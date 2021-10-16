Frightening fun at Bloody Bill’s Chainsaw Carnage

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Terror fans across the Basin came out to celebrate the opening weekend of “Bloody Bills Chainsaw Carnage”.

Award-winning filmmaker, Billy Pon has been scaring people with his real-life horror attractions for more than 20 years.

Pon says that says he didn’t know if he’d see this moment after battling with health issues more than a year ago.

“It was getting to the point where I was writing a will because I was so young. I didn’t have a will at the time so I wrote on a paper towel next to the bed,” says, Pon

He told us that he’s glad to be back and healthy enough to enjoy the festivities ahead of Halloween.

“We’re back open and I’m here still kicking,” says Pon

People we spoke to this opening weekend were spooked, to say the least. From the chainsaws to terror hiding around every corner, Bloody Bill’s Chainsaw Carnage will leave your heart racing.

Chainsaw Carnage open dates are October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 & 31, 2021. Hours are 7-midnight every night except Halloween (7-11 pm). Tickets are $15 or $20 for a line skip VIP ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at bloodybill.com or in person at the ticket booth.